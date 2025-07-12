Blu Playa Catania: il primo lido pet-friendly alla Playa tra l’Etna e il mare

Catania è un libro di pietra lavica e di salsedine, scritto dalle eruzioni millenarie dell’Etna e dall’infinito sciabordio delle sue onde. La grande montagna, simbolo di forza e rinascita, domina l’orizzonte con la sua mole imponente, offrendo uno scenario unico nel suo alternarsi di colate nere, vegetazione lussureggiante e squarci di cielo che variano dal turchese dell’alba al rosso fuoco del tramonto. Alle sue pendici, i vigneti di nerello mascalese e le fragili borgate rurali raccontano un rapporto millenario tra l’uomo e la terra; salendo verso nord, la lava pietrificata si apre a vallate dove ulivi secolari punteggiano il paesaggio.

A pochi chilometri dal cratere, invece, pulsa l’anima viva di Catania: la Playa, 18 chilometri di spiaggia sabbiosa bagnata dal Mediterraneo. Qui la sabbia dorata si mescola a piccoli ciottoli, mentre il mare assume tonalità che vanno dal verde smeraldo al blu profondo. Il cuore della battigia è un susseguirsi di stabilimenti balneari, bar e chioschi dove fermarsi per una granita o un’arancino, ma anche di tratti liberi frequentati da famiglie e sportivi. Il profumo di salsedine si unisce al canto delle cicale e al rumore delle onde che lambiscono la costa, regalando a chi arriva un’emozione senza tempo.

Proprio questa mattina, all’inizio della stagione estiva, ha aperto i battenti Blu Playa Catania, situato in viale Kennedy, accanto alla spiaggia libera numero uno. Blu Playa Catania si presenta come un’oasi d’eccellenza per relax e divertimento: ombrelloni di paglia e comodi lettini fanno da cornice a un’area dotata di cassette di sicurezza per gli oggetti personali, docce e cabine private; il tutto accompagnato da una proposta gastronomica raffinata che spazia dalle insalate fresche ai cocktail al tramonto. La musica animerà gli aperitivi serali, mentre durante il giorno lascerà spazio al silenzio e al dolce cullare delle onde.

La vera novità di Blu Playa Catania, però, è il primo spazio pet-friendly della Playa di Catania. Riconoscendo il legame profondo che unisce molti catanesi e turisti ai loro animali da compagnia, il lido ha allestito un’area recintata dotata di ciotole d’acqua, in cui cani e gatti possono correre liberi e socializzare con i loro simili. Un vero e proprio “angolo felice” pensato per garantire a tutti, umani e non, una vacanza senza rinunce.

Dietro a questo progetto c’è la volontà di coniugare accoglienza, sostenibilità e inclusività: Blu Playa Catania utilizza materiali eco-compatibili, predilige fornitori locali per ridurre l’impatto ambientale.

Blu Playa Catania ha richiamato da subito la curiosità di tanti turisti, che hanno potuto scoprire un luogo capace di fondere la tradizione catanese con soluzioni di livello internazionale. Tra un tuffo rigenerante e un brindisi al tramonto, Blu Playa Catania si candida a diventare il punto di riferimento per chi cerca relax, divertimento e condivisione all’ombra del vulcano e accarezzato dal Mediterraneo.

Per prenotazioni: tel. 344 570 8040.

Blu Playa Catania: the first pet-friendly beach club on La Playa between Mount Etna and the sea

Catania is a book of lava stone and sea spray, written by the millenary eruptions of Etna and the endless lap of its waves. The great mountain, a symbol of strength and rebirth, dominates the horizon with its imposing bulk, offering a unique spectacle in its alternating flows of black lava, lush vegetation, and sky hues that shift from dawn’s turquoise to sunset’s fiery red. At its foot, vineyards of Nerello Mascalese and fragile rural hamlets testify to a thousand-year bond between man and land; farther north, the petrified lava opens onto valleys dotted with ancient olive trees.

Just a few kilometers from the crater, however, beats the vibrant heart of Catania: La Playa, 18 kilometers of sandy shore washed by the Mediterranean. Here golden sand mingles with small pebbles, while the sea shifts in color from emerald green to deep blue. The beachfront is lined with beach clubs, bars, and kiosks perfect for a granita or an arancino, yet also features stretches of free beach popular with families and sports enthusiasts. The scent of salt hangs in the air alongside the cicadas’ song and the gentle murmur of waves kissing the shore, offering visitors a timeless experience.

This very morning, at the start of the summer season, Blu Playa Catania opened its doors on Viale Kennedy, adjacent to Free Beach No. 1. Blu Playa Catania presents itself as an oasis of excellence for relaxation and fun: straw-thatched umbrellas and comfortable loungers frame an area equipped with secure storage lockers, showers, and private cabanas; all complemented by a refined gastronomic menu ranging from fresh salads to sunset cocktails. Music will enliven the evening aperitifs, while during the day it gives way to silence and the soothing lull of the waves.

But Blu Playa Catania’s true innovation is its status as the first pet-friendly facility on La Playa. Recognizing the deep bond many Catanese—and tourists—share with their animal companions, the beach club has created a fenced area complete with water bowls, where dogs and cats can run free and socialize. A genuine “happy corner” designed to ensure a vacation without compromise for both humans and their pets.

Behind this project lies a commitment to hospitality, sustainability, and inclusivity: Blu Playa Catania uses eco-friendly materials and prioritizes local suppliers to minimize environmental impact.

Blu Playa Catania has already drawn the curiosity of many visitors, who have discovered a place that fuses Catania’s traditions with international-level comforts. Between a refreshing swim and a sunset toast, Blu Playa Catania is poised to become the go-to destination for those seeking relaxation, entertainment, and togetherness in the shadow of the volcano and caressed by the Mediterranean.

For reservations: +39 344 570 8040.

Blu Playa Catania : le premier club de plage pet-friendly sur la Playa, entre l’Etna et la mer

Catane est un livre de pierre de lave et d’écume salée, écrit par les éruptions millénaires de l’Etna et par le clapotis infini de ses vagues. Le grand volcan, symbole de force et de renaissance, domine l’horizon de sa masse imposante, offrant un spectacle unique entre coulées noires, végétation luxuriante et ciels qui passent du turquoise de l’aube au rouge incandescent du crépuscule. À son pied, les vignobles de Nerello Mascalese et les frêles hameaux ruraux témoignent d’un lien séculaire entre l’homme et la terre ; plus au nord, la lave pétrifiée s’ouvre en vallées ponctuées d’oliviers centenaires.

À quelques kilomètres seulement du cratère bat cependant le cœur vivant de Catane : la Playa, 18 kilomètres de plage de sable baignés par la Méditerranée. Ici, le sable doré se mêle aux petits galets, tandis que la mer déploie des nuances allant du vert émeraude au bleu profond. La bande littorale est jalonnée de établissements balnéaires, bars et kiosques pour déguster une granita ou un arancino, mais aussi de zones libres prisées des familles et des sportifs. Le parfum de sel s’allie au chant des cigales et au murmure des vagues caressant le rivage, offrant aux visiteurs une émotion hors du temps.

Ce matin même, pour l’ouverture de la saison estivale, Blu Playa Catania a levé son rideau sur le Viale Kennedy, à côté de la plage libre n° 1. Blu Playa Catania se présente comme une oasis d’excellence pour la détente et le plaisir : parasols en paille et transats confortables encadrent un espace équipé de casiers sécurisés pour les effets personnels, de douches et de cabines privées ; le tout agrémenté d’une offre gastronomique soignée, des salades fraîches aux cocktails au coucher du soleil. La musique animera les apéritifs du soir, tandis que la journée sera rythmée par le silence et le doux balancement des vagues.

Mais la véritable innovation de Blu Playa Catania réside dans son statut de premier club de plage pet-friendly sur la Playa. Conscients du lien profond qui unit de nombreux Catanais et touristes à leurs compagnons à quatre pattes, les gestionnaires ont aménagé un enclos clôturé dotée de gamelles d’eau, où chiens et chats peuvent courir librement et socialiser. Un véritable « coin du bonheur » conçu pour garantir à tous, humains et animaux, des vacances sans compromis.

Derrière ce projet se cache une volonté d’allier accueil, durabilité et inclusivité : BluPlaya Catania utilise des matériaux éco-compatibles et privilégie les fournisseurs locaux afin de réduire son impact environnemental.

Blu Playa Catania a immédiatement suscité la curiosité des visiteurs, qui y ont découvert un lieu mêlant la tradition catanaise à des services de niveau international. Entre une baignade revitalisante et un toast au coucher du soleil, Blu Playa Catania s’affirme déjà comme le lieu de rendez-vous incontournable pour ceux qui cherchent détente, divertissement et partage à l’ombre du volcan et caressés par la Méditerranée.

Pour les réservations : +39 344 570 8040.