Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Launches New MicroTip Partnership Assays for Diabetes, Cardiac and Renal Testing, In Collaboration with Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

- RARITAN, New Jersey, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, in collaboration with Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. is offering three new Microtip Partnership Assays to their customers. The Microtip Partnership Assay (MPA) program enables Ortho to validate and offer high value, esoteric testing, in step with the evolving needs of today's labs. Glycated Serum Protein (GSP), Lipoprotein (a) (Lp (a)), and Cystatin C assays allow Ortho to deepen offerings in key disease states: diabetes, cardiac and renal. "Our MicroTip Partnership Assay program helps us expand our reach in delivering innovative, important new assays to our customers," said Robert Yates, Ortho's chief operating officer. "Ortho is a leader in testing in diabetes, cardiac and renal areas, and the three new assays we announce today further that position and commitment." The GSP assay enriches and expands Ortho's diabetes menu offering, adding to recent launches of Insulin, C-Peptide and Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (MPA). Glycemic monitoring is critical in the prevention or delay of diabetes related complications and co-morbidities. Lp (a) expands on Ortho's offering of diagnostic cardiac markers as an important test for patients who may have a genetic risk factor for premature cardiovascular disease, including risk-stratification for myocardial infarction and stroke. Cystatin C is a key marker for early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease and complements serum creatinine testing. Combining Cystatin C with serum creatinine can improve the predictive accuracy for all-cause mortality and end-stage renal disease as it is a more sensitive marker in the "creatinine blind range" in kidney testing. The assays will initially be launched in the United States, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit . © Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 2018 Logo -